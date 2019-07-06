Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Ivy Jean KELB

Ivy Jean KELB Notice
KELB Ivy Jean Dearly beloved wife of Mervyn (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mervyn (dec), Terese & Bob, Christine & Trevor, Lorraine & Syd, Barry (dec), Tony & Sherri. Cherished nana, great nana and great great nana.



Aged 93 Years



Relatives and friends of Ivy Jean are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Monday 8th July, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to the adjoining Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
