|
|
KELB Ivy Jean Dearly beloved wife of Mervyn (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mervyn (dec), Terese & Bob, Christine & Trevor, Lorraine & Syd, Barry (dec), Tony & Sherri. Cherished nana, great nana and great great nana.
Aged 93 Years
Relatives and friends of Ivy Jean are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Monday 8th July, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to the adjoining Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019