H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Ivy (JOHNSTON) DARE

Ivy (JOHNSTON) DARE Notice
DARE (JOHNSTON) Ivy of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Wal (dec) and Ken (dec). Much loved mother and stepmother of Greg, Kerry, Alan, Christine and their partners. Precious Grandma (Grammy) of her 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A special thank you to Ivy's neighbours for their wonderful love and support over many years. Ivy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

Our memories of you will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ivy's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 23 March 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020
