HAUSMEISTER Ivana 'JANDA'
Late of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday January 23, 2020. Much loved wife of Eddie. Adored mum to Eddy (dec) and Paul. Loving Oma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 81 Years
Loved Forever
Family and friends of Ivana are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday February 7, 2020 at 2.00pm. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020