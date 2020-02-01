Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Ivana HAUSMEISTER


1938 - 2020
Ivana HAUSMEISTER Notice
HAUSMEISTER Ivana 'JANDA'

Late of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday January 23, 2020. Much loved wife of Eddie. Adored mum to Eddy (dec) and Paul. Loving Oma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 81 Years

Loved Forever



Family and friends of Ivana are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday February 7, 2020 at 2.00pm. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
