ANGONESE IVAN of Woonona
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lara and Dennis, Monique and Mathew. Loving Nonno of his grandchildren Lucas, Daniel, Riley and Dylan. Loved brother of Maria-Grazia. Ivan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 72 Years
At Peace
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Ivan's soul will be celebrated at St. Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Stroke Research would be appreciated.
