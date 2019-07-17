Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
More Obituaries for IVAN ANGONESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVAN ANGONESE

IVAN ANGONESE Notice
ANGONESE IVAN of Woonona



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lara and Dennis, Monique and Mathew. Loving Nonno of his grandchildren Lucas, Daniel, Riley and Dylan. Loved brother of Maria-Grazia. Ivan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 72 Years

At Peace

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Ivan's soul will be celebrated at St. Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Stroke Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019
