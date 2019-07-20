|
|
SIC Istvan of Minnamurra
Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Milka. Dearly loved father of George and Gaspar. Much loved Deda of his grandchildren Lydia, Michael, Alana, Jacob, Kaitlyn.
Aged 76 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Requiem Mass for the repose of Sic's soul will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 98 Manning Street, Kiama on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway Bombo. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019