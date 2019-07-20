Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for Istvan SIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Istvan SIC

Add a Memory
Istvan SIC Notice
SIC Istvan of Minnamurra



Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Milka. Dearly loved father of George and Gaspar. Much loved Deda of his grandchildren Lydia, Michael, Alana, Jacob, Kaitlyn.



Aged 76 years

Always loved and sadly missed



Requiem Mass for the repose of Sic's soul will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 98 Manning Street, Kiama on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway Bombo. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.