ISOBEL MARGARET WELLS

ISOBEL MARGARET WELLS Notice
WELLS ISOBEL MARGARET of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Andrea and Bruce, Richard and Carol, Craig and Natalie. Much loved Mama and Grandma. Isobel will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Now with the Lord



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Isobel will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Prince Edward Drive, Brownsville on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
