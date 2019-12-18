Home
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
St John The Evangelist Catholic Church
24 Jerramatta Street
Dapto
Isabel Mary FITZGERALD

Isabel Mary FITZGERALD
FITZGERALD Isabel Mary of Dapto



Passed away suddenly on December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Tony (recently deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Malcolm, Kathryn and Jake. Much loved Mama to Elise, Caitlin, Lawson and McKinlay. Loved sister of Lucy. Isabel will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



May perpetual light shine upon her

May she rest in peace



Requiem mass for the repose of Isabel's soul will be celebrated in St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 2pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, West Dapto Road, West Dapto.



By request no flowers.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019
