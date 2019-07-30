Home
Iris Ruby PASCOE Notice
PASCOE Iris Ruby of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Rhonda (dec), Raymond and Alicia. Cherished Nan of Natalie, Raelene, Allyson, Vicky and their partners. Dear Nanny Iris to all of her great grandchildren. Iris will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

At Peace



A private family service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 30, 2019
