|
|
PASCOE Iris Ruby of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Rhonda (dec), Raymond and Alicia. Cherished Nan of Natalie, Raelene, Allyson, Vicky and their partners. Dear Nanny Iris to all of her great grandchildren. Iris will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
At Peace
A private family service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 30, 2019