|
|
NICKLASSON Iris of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 4 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chas. Treasured mother and mother in law of Paul, Heidi and Ken. Adored Ma of Chris, Matthew and Sarah. Iris will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Iris's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 2pm. Due to current restrictions numbers will be limited to 50 people, we encourage you to contact Iris' family prior to the service
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020