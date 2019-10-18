|
|
BIRD (nee Massey) Irene Vera of Dapto, formerly of Cringila
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 15, 2019. Last surviving child of Stan & Vera. Beloved wife of the late Frederick 'Hubie'. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Alan (dec), Ron & Judy, Bob & Cheryl, Doug & Jan & Kerry (dec), Charmaine. Adored Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished sister of William, Doris, John, Stanley, Robert, Maxwell, Arthur, Mavis, Patricia, Dennis, Donald (all dec). Loved aunt and great aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Irene will sadly missed by all that knew here.
Aged 100 Years
A Life Well Lived
Relatives and friends of Irene are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday October 22, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019