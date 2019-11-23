|
|
PERCIVAL Irene May of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 18 November 2019. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Janine and Toby, Glennis, Kathy and Ron, Jill and Paul, Lynne and Paul. Cherished Nan of her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Loved sister in law of Daphne. Irene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93 years
Forever in our Hearts
'Your loving kindness will endure'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Irene's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 at 12noon.
Family request bright colours to be worn
In lieu of flowers donations to
Wollongong Hospital Acute Geriatric Unit
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019