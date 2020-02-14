Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Irene "Joy" MAGRINI


1939 - 2020
MAGRINI Irene 'Joy' 23.01.1939 - 09.02.2020



of Berkeley



Our hearts were broken when you left. You were the most kind, loving wife, mother and grandmother that we will never forget. We will cherish every precious moment we had all together. Your loving husband Mario, sons Gianni and Fabian, daughter in law Tina, and granddaughter Kiara. Joy will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends, loved sister and sister in law of Stuart and Anna, Lynn and Kevin.



Aged 81Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joy's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020
