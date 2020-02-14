|
|
MAGRINI Irene 'Joy' 23.01.1939 - 09.02.2020
of Berkeley
Our hearts were broken when you left. You were the most kind, loving wife, mother and grandmother that we will never forget. We will cherish every precious moment we had all together. Your loving husband Mario, sons Gianni and Fabian, daughter in law Tina, and granddaughter Kiara. Joy will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends, loved sister and sister in law of Stuart and Anna, Lynn and Kevin.
Aged 81Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joy's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020