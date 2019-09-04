Home
More Obituaries for Irene WILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Beatrice WILLS


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Irene Beatrice WILLS Notice
WILLS (Dugmore) Irene Beatrice of Kanahooka formerly of Birmingham UK



Irene passed away peacefully on Friday 30th August 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Ernie (dec). Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Carol & Brian, Paul & Leonie, Janette & Jimmy. Loving stepmother & mother-in-law to Brian & Martha, Ted & Sandie (dec). Cherished Nanna to Nathan, Chad, Mandy, Brody and Jaye. Special Nanna to Michelle, Brett, Edward and Vaughan. Loved great grandmother to all her great grandchildren. Irene will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Irene's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr. Kembla Grange on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to

Vision Australia.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
