MOONEY Ingrid Emma Passed away peacefully on 2nd May, 2020. Late of Wollongong. Beloved Wife of Neville. Adored Mum & Mother in law of Kirsten & Terry, Steve & Leonie and Pip. Wonderful Nanny to Laura, Bec, Scott, Luke, Eliza, Matt, Sarah and Emma. Great Oma to James and Ben. Ingrid will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends both here and overseas.
Aged 79 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A private family gathering to celebrate Ingrid's life will be held on Friday 8th May, 2020 at 10am. Ingrid's family understand that many will not be able to attend the service and invite you to spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Ingrid's life at this time.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 6, 2020