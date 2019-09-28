Home
Ilo NASTOVSKI

NASTOVSKI Ilo of Port Kembla.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Violeta. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dragan and Nada, Zoran and Jana. Much loved Dedo of Jennifer, and Jonathan. Loved brother and brother in law of Boris and Marika, Donka and Mile (dec). Ilo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday September 30, 2019 at 4pm.



Ilo's funeral service will be held in St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11am to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019
