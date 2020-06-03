|
SIKOSKI Ilija of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Vera. Dearly loved father and father in law of Zoran and Marina, Marina and Rubin. Cherished Dedo of Ema, Siena, Blagoj and Gabriel. Loved brother and brother in law of Golabinka and Nikola, Vlado and Kopra. Ilija will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 67 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
A private service will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020