PESEVSKI Ilija of Lake Illawarra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday 7 March 2020. Dearly Loved father and father in law of Natalie and Mino, Vicki and Bob, Vas and Vlade. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Daniel, Samantha, Crystal, Emily, Jennifer, and Mia. Ilija will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 72 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ilija's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 10, 2020