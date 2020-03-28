Home
Ian Robert ALEXANDER


1945 - 2020
Ian Robert ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER Ian Robert of Wollongong



Passed away suddenly on March 23, 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Josie. Devoted father and father-in-law of Mary-Jane & Mark, Suzie & Darren, Toby & Alison. Much adored grandfather of Felicity, Alysha, Molly, Tom, Anni and Bella. Ian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 Years

Rest In Peace



A Private Service will be held.

At a later date a Memorial Service will be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020
