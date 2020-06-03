Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Ian McKenzie CALLCOTT

Ian McKenzie CALLCOTT Notice
CALLCOTT Ian McKenzie Our dearest Ian passed away peacefully on Thursday, 28th May 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lola, an adored Father and Father-in-law of Mary and Denis (dec) and Ian Craig (dec), cherished Pop of Michael and Loretta, Great Grand Father-in-law of Maria, Great Grand Father of Jai and Ashton. Ian will be sadly missed by his loving family.



Aged 89 years

'Take it easy, Pop!'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ian's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 5th June 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2020
