Ian David KERR


1938 - 2019
Ian David KERR Notice
KERR Ian David of Windang, formerly of Sydney



Ian passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9th October, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Val. Best father and father-in-law of Debbie, Vicki & Barry, Susie & Dave. Cherished Pop to all his wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Lynnette. Ian will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years.

Forever in our hearts and our memories of you will be treasured forever.



Ian's family and friends are warmly invited to a service to Celebrate his life to be held in the Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Wednesday 16th October, 2019 commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Australian Cancer Research would be very much appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
