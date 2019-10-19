|
|
SIRIJOVSKI Hristo of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Milica. Dearly loved father, father in law, Dedo, Grand Dedo, and Great Grand Dedo. Hristo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 6pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hristo's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street Port Kembla on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12.30pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019