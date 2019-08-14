Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda GILL

Add a Memory
Hilda GILL Notice
GILL Hilda of Marco Polo Woonona



Passed away peacefully on 11 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Barbara, Jane. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilda's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.