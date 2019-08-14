|
|
GILL Hilda of Marco Polo Woonona
Passed away peacefully on 11 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Barbara, Jane. Loving Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilda's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019