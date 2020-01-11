Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Hilarie BARRY Notice
BARRY Hilarie of Bulli



Passed away on Monday, 6 January 2020. Beloved partner of Robert Matthews. Dearly loved mother of Damien and Tyson. Loving Narnie and Nanna. Free-spirited Hilarie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilarie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
