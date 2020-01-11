|
|
BARRY Hilarie of Bulli
Passed away on Monday, 6 January 2020. Beloved partner of Robert Matthews. Dearly loved mother of Damien and Tyson. Loving Narnie and Nanna. Free-spirited Hilarie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilarie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020