EDWARDS Herbert George 'Bert' of Warilla formerly of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 14 August 2019. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Shayne (dec) and Jody, Jodi and Ron. Loving Pa of his grandchildren Sarah, Munna, Tjanaya, Taliah. Loved brother of John, Robert (dec), Barry (dec) and loved by their families. Bert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Reunited with Noelene
Gone Fishing
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bert's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019