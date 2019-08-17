Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert George "Bert" EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Herbert George "Bert" EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS Herbert George 'Bert' of Warilla formerly of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 14 August 2019. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Shayne (dec) and Jody, Jodi and Ron. Loving Pa of his grandchildren Sarah, Munna, Tjanaya, Taliah. Loved brother of John, Robert (dec), Barry (dec) and loved by their families. Bert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years

Reunited with Noelene

Gone Fishing



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bert's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.