|
|
GARNER Herbert of Helensburgh
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30 April 2020. Devoted husband of Gwen for 70 years. Dearly loved father of Robyn and Ken Clarkson, Sharon and Chris Williams. Cherished Grandad of David, Rebecca and Nathan, Larissa and Luke. Much loved Great Grandad of Isaac, Tyler, Harvey and Alexa. Herbert will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 Years
A life well lived
Forever in our hearts
9th Division, 2/17th NX145621
A private memorial service
will be held at a later date
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020