H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Wollongong Memorial Gardens
Family Chapel Berkeley Road
Unanderra
HERBEN OAM CAROL

HERBEN OAM CAROL Notice
HERBEN OAM (nee Oxenbridge) Carol of Balgownie Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 11 January 2020. Beloved wife of the John. Dearly loved daughter of the late Sydney and Doris. Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 73 Years Rest in peace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's funeral service to be held at the Wollongong Memorial Gardens, Family Chapel Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
