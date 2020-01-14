|
HERBEN OAM (nee Oxenbridge) Carol of Balgownie Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 11 January 2020. Beloved wife of the John. Dearly loved daughter of the late Sydney and Doris. Carol will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 73 Years Rest in peace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carol's funeral service to be held at the Wollongong Memorial Gardens, Family Chapel Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020