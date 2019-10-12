Home
Herb KING

Herb KING Notice
KING Herb of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved father and father in law of Brett and Paula, Sandra and Darren. Much loved Pop of Bradley, Michael, Shaun, Joel, Gemma, and Ryan. Herb will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

Gone Fishing



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Herb's funeral service to be held at Kiama Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street Kiama on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 1pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway Bombo.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Peterborough SSP

would be greatly appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
