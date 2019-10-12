|
|
KING Herb of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved father and father in law of Brett and Paula, Sandra and Darren. Much loved Pop of Bradley, Michael, Shaun, Joel, Gemma, and Ryan. Herb will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Gone Fishing
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Herb's funeral service to be held at Kiama Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street Kiama on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 at 1pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway Bombo.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Peterborough SSP
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019