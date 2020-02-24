|
|
HOLUSA HENRY 1927-2020 On Tuesday morning 18th February, we lost the most beautiful and adored Dad and Grangie to his much loved Children, Grand, Great and Great Great Grandchildren. With his passing we know life must go on, but how we do that we don't know. Words can't express the pain his passing has left. There will always be a special place in our heart for you Grangie and we will never forget how much you loved us unconditionally, gave us advice, but never judged us. You were a remarkable man and we are truly blessed to have had you for so long. "Que Sera Sera" To the wonderful staff on level one at Marco Polo Woonona. My family and I can't thank you enough for the kindness, love and care you gave to Grangie. Paul and Patricia a special thank you. Paul, the support and guidance you gave myself and my family will never be forgotten. Patricia, Grangie looked forward to seeing you and always said you were a very caring lady. Thank you! Paul I am certain Grangie waited for you to start your shift before he took his final breath. You are a very special man, thank you so much from all of the family.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 24, 2020