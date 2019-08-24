|
|
BARRACOSA Henrique Cristovao of Mt Warrigal.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria Odete. Dearly loved father and father in law of Nidia and Manuel, and Elizabeth. Much loved Avozinho of Michael and Peta, Daniel and Jess, Natalie and Eddie, Lauren and Christian, and Zinho of Jamie, Ava, Mila, Zavier, Siena, Orlando, Grady Henry, and Romeo. Loved brother and brother in law of Americo and Tereza (both dec), and much loved uncle of Henrique, Americo, George, and their families. Loved nephew of Hipolito, Aurelia, Tony, and Isabel. Henrique will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our hearts
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Henrique's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30am, to be followed by entombment in the crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Shellharbour Hospital Respiratory Ward
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019