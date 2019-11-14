|
|
RITCHIE Helen 'Ma' of North Wollongong
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 10 November 2019. Beloved wife of John (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Andrew and Vicki, Heather and Paul, David and Bec. Much loved Gran and Grandma to her Grandchildren Sarah and Brett, Jack, Josh, Emma, Brock and Tamsyn. Great Grandma of Reggie and Jaelan. Helen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 76 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019