MOORE, Helen (nee Sangster) 4.3.1947 ~ 21.12.2019 Aged 72 years Late of Worrigee Formerly of East Corrimal Much loved Wife of Les. Loving Sister & Sister-in-law of Heather (dec) & Bill (dec) & Wendy & Graeme. Adored Mother & Mother-in-law of Raymond & Wendy, Donna & Mick. Special Nanna to Kyrie, Adam, Kurt & Soul and their partners. Extra special Gran to Leanna & Koah Family & Friends are invited to attend a service for Helen to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park on Monday 30 December 2019 commencing at 11 am
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019