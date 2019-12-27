Home
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
1947 - 2019
Helen MOORE Notice
MOORE, Helen (nee Sangster) 4.3.1947 ~ 21.12.2019 Aged 72 years Late of Worrigee Formerly of East Corrimal Much loved Wife of Les. Loving Sister & Sister-in-law of Heather (dec) & Bill (dec) & Wendy & Graeme. Adored Mother & Mother-in-law of Raymond & Wendy, Donna & Mick. Special Nanna to Kyrie, Adam, Kurt & Soul and their partners. Extra special Gran to Leanna & Koah Family & Friends are invited to attend a service for Helen to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park on Monday 30 December 2019 commencing at 11 am



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
