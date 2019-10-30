Home
Helen Joan CHITTICK

Helen Joan CHITTICK Notice
CHITTICK Helen Joan of Broughton Village Gerringong



Passed away peacefully on 27 October 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stewart, Scott and Michelle. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Zoe, Jade, Luke, Emma, William, Ruby, and Thomas.



Aged 83Years

In God's Care

Reunited with Bill



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at Uniting Church Berry, 77 Albert Street Berry on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery, Belinda Street Gerringong.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Council Illawarra Region

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
