CHITTICK Helen Joan of Broughton Village Gerringong
Passed away peacefully on 27 October 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stewart, Scott and Michelle. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Zoe, Jade, Luke, Emma, William, Ruby, and Thomas.
Aged 83Years
In God's Care
Reunited with Bill
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral service to be held at Uniting Church Berry, 77 Albert Street Berry on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery, Belinda Street Gerringong.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Council Illawarra Region
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019