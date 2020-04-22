Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen BIRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen BIRO


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Helen BIRO Notice
BIRO (Coghlan) Helen Helen passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19th April 2020. Loving and adored wife of Kalman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew, Peter & Ana, Tim & Gabi and Kati & Greg. Cherished Nanny of Rebecca, Ebony, Nikolas and Mia. Loving Great Nanny of Abigail and Reina. Dear sister of Raymond (dec), Kevin, Colleen (dec) and Ronald. Helen will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends.



Aged 77 Years

'our memories of you will always be treasured'



A private service is to be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -