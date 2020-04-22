|
BIRO (Coghlan) Helen Helen passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19th April 2020. Loving and adored wife of Kalman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew, Peter & Ana, Tim & Gabi and Kati & Greg. Cherished Nanny of Rebecca, Ebony, Nikolas and Mia. Loving Great Nanny of Abigail and Reina. Dear sister of Raymond (dec), Kevin, Colleen (dec) and Ronald. Helen will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends.
Aged 77 Years
'our memories of you will always be treasured'
A private service is to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020