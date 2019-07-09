Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector VENEGAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector "Tito" VENEGAS

Add a Memory
Hector "Tito" VENEGAS Notice
VENEGAS Hector â€˜Tito' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 7 July, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy. And formerly dearly loved husband of the late Yoli. Dearly loved father and father- in- law of Marcia and Geoff, Claudio and Susana, Paul. Much loved Abuelo of his grandchildren. Much loved by his sisters and brothers in Chile. Tito will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Chile.



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our hearts



Reqiuem Mass for the repose of Hector's soul will be celebrated at Immaculate ConceptionCatholic Church, Princes Highway Unanderra on Friday 12 July, 2019 at 11.30am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.