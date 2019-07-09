|
|
VENEGAS Hector â€˜Tito' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 7 July, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy. And formerly dearly loved husband of the late Yoli. Dearly loved father and father- in- law of Marcia and Geoff, Claudio and Susana, Paul. Much loved Abuelo of his grandchildren. Much loved by his sisters and brothers in Chile. Tito will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Chile.
Aged 77 Years
Forever in our hearts
Reqiuem Mass for the repose of Hector's soul will be celebrated at Immaculate ConceptionCatholic Church, Princes Highway Unanderra on Friday 12 July, 2019 at 11.30am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 9 to July 11, 2019