Heather (GRIEVE) MILLER

Heather (GRIEVE) MILLER Notice
MILLER (NEE GRIEVE) Heather of Oak Flats



Passed away peacefully after illness surrounded by loving family on July 3, 2019. Dear wife of John and caring mother and mother in law of Leonie, Anthony, Megan and Warren. Loving Grandma of Isaac, Riley, Brigitte, Evelyn and William.



Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Heather's funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Road, Albion Park on July 11, 2019 at 10.30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 9, 2019
