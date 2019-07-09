|
MILLER (NEE GRIEVE) Heather of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully after illness surrounded by loving family on July 3, 2019. Dear wife of John and caring mother and mother in law of Leonie, Anthony, Megan and Warren. Loving Grandma of Isaac, Riley, Brigitte, Evelyn and William.
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Heather's funeral service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Road, Albion Park on July 11, 2019 at 10.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 9, 2019