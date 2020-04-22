|
|
TURNER Hazel of Wollongong formerly of Engadine
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19 April 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Lana, Aaron and Binda. Loving Nanna of Danielle, Stephanie, Mitchell and April, Arabella, and Hunter. Loved sister of Janet, and Valerie. Hazel will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends
Aged 77 Years
Forever in our hearts
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020