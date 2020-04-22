Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Hazel TURNER

Hazel TURNER Notice
TURNER Hazel of Wollongong formerly of Engadine



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19 April 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Lana, Aaron and Binda. Loving Nanna of Danielle, Stephanie, Mitchell and April, Arabella, and Hunter. Loved sister of Janet, and Valerie. Hazel will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our hearts



A private service will be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020
