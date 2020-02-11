|
|
CLARKE Hayley of Dapto
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Dearly loved daughter. Loving mother of Peter, Zoe. Cherished Nanny to Jack, Casey. Loved sister of David, Tina, Gary (dec), Mandy. Hayley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 57 Years
A strong, loving, kind person
who will be sadly missed by all
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hayley's funeral service to be held at the Uniting Church Dapto, 122 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday, 13 February 2020 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the RSPCA and Lung Foundation Australia would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 11, 2020