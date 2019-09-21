|
|
RICHARDSON Harry "Rippa"
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 September 2019 - aged 93. Beloved husband to Ruby (dec.) and devoted father and father-in-law to Geoffrey (dec.), Wayne and Ingrid. Treasured Grandpa and friend to Tim, Erin, Brad and Kelly. Great Grandpa to Harry and Buddy.
Back with Ruby
and the veggie patch
Harry's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funerals Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 at 12noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019