Gooden Harry and Margaret (nee Murphy) Albion Park (Aged 80 and 79 years) Harry and Margaret's children (Tim, Kate, Matt and Emily), wish to share the sad news that their mum and dad passed away peacefully during the last week. Dad forever the gentleman went on ahead (passed away 17/7/19), to be there for mum (passed away 22/7/19), to take her hand, to reassure and comfort her as they left together. Mum and dad spent their lives together (married 58 years), from their childhood days in primary school together, to their days playing around lower Crown Street, Wollongong Harbour, south and north beach, fishing and family picnics, to their young adult lives as a newly married couple, to raising their family, delighting in their 9 grandchildren ( Ben, Mandy, Claire, Max, Molly, Harry, Cherrie, Amy and Kimberly) and growing old together. While Harry and Margaret in their later years were for a time separated by their illness, the family are comforted that in their last days they were able to be together and share some special time with each other before they passed. Mum and dad were family people, they deeply loved and lived for their family, near and far. They loved their sisters, nieces and nephews and dear friends as much as their children and grandchildren. We wish to pay our respects to dads surviving sister our dear aunt Mary Jones (nee Gooden) who lives in Gundagai and mums surviving sister our dear aunt Aileen Thornton (nee Murphy) who lives in Canberra. We also wish to acknowledge and thank our cousins who gave mum and dad so much joy over the years, especially our days at Yellow Rock. We thank Warrigal Care staff (Pine St) who looked after mum and dad and extend our appreciation to Antonella the Warrigal Care Palliative Nurse and the Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care team who looked after mum and dad in their last days. A private cremation will take place on Monday 29/7/19. The family is arranging a Celebration of Harry and Margaret's lives later in August.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019