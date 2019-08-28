Home
SLIP, Harold Thomas 'Harry' Passed away surrounded by his loving family August 26, 2019 Much loved husband of Gerlinde. Father of Ingrid, Michael and Rosemarie. Opi to his grandkids. Family and friends are invited to attend Harry's Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel, Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Friday, 30th August August 2019 at 11.15am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. ALBERT & MEYER AUSTRALIAN OWNED Thornleigh 9484 3992
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
