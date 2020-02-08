|
McLENANN, Harold John Formerly of Tewantin and Wollongong. Passed away on peacefully on 4th February 2020 Aged 91 years. Beloved husband on Yvonne (dec). Dearly loved Father and Father in Law of Lynne, Jo-Anne and Rick, Sandra and Rick, Andrew and Zoe. Much loved Grandfather of Steven and Mark, Sheree and Peter, Phoebe, Bodhi and Great Grandfather of Ila. Grandpa Harold to Charlie, Finn, Sacha, Oak, Sonny and Daisy. Loved brother and brother in law of Lindsay and Jann, Ruth and Ron (both dec.), Colin and Margaret (both dec.), Alison and Ron (both dec.). Loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Harold will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Harold's life at The Salvation Army, 6-8 Bartlett St, Noosaville, on Tuesday 11 February 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. A private cremation will follow. A Memorial service is to be held in Wollongong at a date to be advised.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020