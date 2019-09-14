Home
Harold IBBOTSON

Harold IBBOTSON Notice
IBBOTSON Harold of Berkeley formerly of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Loved father of Ann (dec), Monica, Judith. Dear Pop of his 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Harold will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harold's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes HighwayDapto on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
