IBBOTSON Harold of Berkeley formerly of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Loved father of Ann (dec), Monica, Judith. Dear Pop of his 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Harold will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harold's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes HighwayDapto on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019