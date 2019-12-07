|
|
WETZEL HANS Passed away with loving family by his side on December 4th, 2019. Adored Husband of over 60 years to Anita. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Detlef, Bernd & Nhu, Birgit & Brent, Kurt & Sonia. Beloved Poppy to his 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. The family would like to especially thank all the staff at Wollongong Hospital for the care they provided to Hans.
Aged 83 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends of Hans are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday December 14th, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research or the Heart Foundation, a box will be located at the Chapel.
By request, please wear colourful clothing.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019