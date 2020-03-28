|
|
REICHERT Hans of Woonona
20/05/1935 - 20/03/2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 20 March 2020. Beloved husband of Ricki. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Doris and Greg. Adored Opa of Lewis and Daniel. Hans will be greatly missed by his extended family and many dear friends here in Australia and overseas.
Aged 84 Years
Gentleman
Adventurer
Family man
A private funeral service was held on 25 March 2020.
A memorial service will be held later this year
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020