Hans REICHERT


1935 - 2020
Hans REICHERT Notice
REICHERT Hans of Woonona



20/05/1935 - 20/03/2020



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 20 March 2020. Beloved husband of Ricki. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Doris and Greg. Adored Opa of Lewis and Daniel. Hans will be greatly missed by his extended family and many dear friends here in Australia and overseas.



Aged 84 Years



Gentleman

Adventurer

Family man



A private funeral service was held on 25 March 2020.

A memorial service will be held later this year



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020
