SWINDELLS, Arthur Bradburn ("Brad") 26 May 1962 - 12 October 2019 Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Peter & Anthony, Hannah & Shea and Zac & Megan. Loving Poppy to Charlie. Brother to Shirley, Linda and Janet. Son of the late Frederick & Betty Swindells. Sadly missed, Always loved and Never forgotten. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of Brad's life at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto this Saturday, 19th of October 2019 commencing at 11:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 17, 2019