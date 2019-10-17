Home
Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah SWINDELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah SWINDELLS


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Hannah SWINDELLS Notice
SWINDELLS, Arthur Bradburn ("Brad") 26 May 1962 - 12 October 2019 Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Peter & Anthony, Hannah & Shea and Zac & Megan. Loving Poppy to Charlie. Brother to Shirley, Linda and Janet. Son of the late Frederick & Betty Swindells. Sadly missed, Always loved and Never forgotten. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of Brad's life at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto this Saturday, 19th of October 2019 commencing at 11:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hannah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.