Hannah "Anne" NAUGHTON

Hannah "Anne" NAUGHTON Notice
NAUGHTON Hannah 'Anne' of Mount Warrigal



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 27 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Much loved mother and mother in law of Therese and Phillip (dec), Denise (dec), Josephine and Ronald, John and Cheryl, Donna. Cherished Grandma of her 15 grandchildren and 'Greaty' to her 37 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Hannah will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 99 Years

Reunited with Dad and Denise

Her absence in our lives will be

profoundly felt



Requiem Mass for the repose of Hannah's soul will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:30am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
