|
|
The Parson's Difference
Our core beliefs, and what we think we do differently and better than anyone else:
-Locally family owned, not a corporation listed on the ASX
-No staff are employed on a comission basis
-Full price disclosed for all costs include GST where applicable
-Employ local stagg and reinvest back into the Illawarra
-High quality facilities, equiptment and friendly helpful staff
-Aim to provide value by including more complimentary services and products not included by other providers.
Call Our Team At:
(02) 4228 9622
Or visit our website
www.hparsons.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 29 to May 23, 2020