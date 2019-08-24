|
|
Robinson
Gweneth Irene (nee Deveson)
25/1/25–19/8/19. Died peacefully at age 94. Loving wife of "Jim" (deceased). Devoted mother of Bruce, Murray, Jenni, Richard and their spouses, Margaret, Sherrie, Mick, Pamela. Dearly loved by 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Sister of Jean, and the late Betty and Lorna. Will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Austinmer Surf Club 1.30pm Monday 2nd September.
Tender
02 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019