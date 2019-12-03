|
KIPP Gwendoline Alice â€˜Gwen' of Bulli
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tricia and Ian, Peter and Julie, Phillip and Jodie, Paul and Colleen. Adored Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gwen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92Years
God Bless 'em
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday December 6, 2019 at 12noon
In lieu of flowers donations to
Legacy would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019