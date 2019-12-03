Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline KIPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Alice "Gwen" KIPP

Add a Memory
Gwendoline Alice "Gwen" KIPP Notice
KIPP Gwendoline Alice â€˜Gwen' of Bulli



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tricia and Ian, Peter and Julie, Phillip and Jodie, Paul and Colleen. Adored Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gwen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92Years

God Bless 'em



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday December 6, 2019 at 12noon



In lieu of flowers donations to

Legacy would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendoline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -