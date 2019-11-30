Home
Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home Warilla
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen WEBB

Add a Memory
Gwen WEBB Notice
WEBB (nee Narbeth) Gwen of Warilla

formerly of Sussex Inlet and Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 25 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother of Nan and Jack. Much loved Nanna, great nanna and great great nanna. Gwen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -