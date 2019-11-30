|
WEBB (nee Narbeth) Gwen of Warilla
formerly of Sussex Inlet and Lake Heights
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 25 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother of Nan and Jack. Much loved Nanna, great nanna and great great nanna. Gwen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019